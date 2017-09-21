Man airlifted to hospital after shooting in St. Catharines

Niagara police are appealing for witnesses after a man was taken to hospital following a shooting in St. Catharines.

Shortly after 8 p.m. on Wednesday, police were called to the area of Tremont Dr. and Glendale Ave. for reports of gunshots.

A man was rushed to a local hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. He was then airlifted to a hospital in Hamilton.

No arrests have been made and police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them at 905-688-4111 ext. 4233.