Man accused of killing his 7 year old stepson is arrested

The search is over for 43 year old Justin Kuijer of St. Catharines.

Just after 5pm OPP arrested Kuijer in Kenora, Onatrio after a tip from a citizen. OPP located the 2009 Pontiac Montana van in a parking lot with Kuijer inside. He was alone at the time and was arrested without incident.

A Canada wide warrant had been issued by Niagara Regional police for Kuijer on Monday on charges of second degree murder in the death of his 7 year old step son and attempted murder of a RBC bank employee. Kuijer had been on the run since Friday in his ex-girlfriend’s van.

Justin Kuijer will return to the Niagara region.

