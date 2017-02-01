Man, 82, charged with manslaughter in death of fellow long-term care resident

An 82-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter in connection to the death of a fellow nursing home resident in Mississauga.

Peel police say 79-year-old Keith Wood fell to the ground after he was hit by another resident at Camilla Care Community on November 2.

Wood suffered blunt force trauma to his head and was taken to hospital. He later died from his injuries.

Arnold Kendall, 82, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with manslaughter.