Man, 50, driving Jeep exposes himself to woman

Hamilton police are investigating after a man driving a gold coloured Jeep exposed himself to a woman.

Shortly after 3 p.m. on Wednesday, a 20-year-old woman was walking alone on Leland Ave. near Ward Ave. when a Jeep pulled up next to her.

The woman says the male driver’s jeans were unzipped, exposing himself and he appeared to be masturbating.

The driver fled the area when the woman said she was calling police.

The suspect is described as white, in his 50s, with a medium build, unshaven face and a grey moustache. He was wearing a black coloured t-shirt and blue jeans.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a dark gold coloured Jeep Grand Cherokee with several rust spots on it.

Anyone with additional information in relation to this crime is asked to contact Hamilton police.