Man, 50, arrested after 3 hour stand-off with police in Oakville

A man is in custody after a stand-off with Halton Police in Oakville.

Just after noon today police were called to a house in the Queen Mary Drive area where two men were arguing.

One of the individuals escaped unharmed while the second remained barricaded inside.

After a three hour stand-off the man was arrested and charged with uttering threats.

As a precaution a school nearby was placed on lockdown, but that was lifted two hours later.