Man, 50, arrested after 3 hour stand-off with police in Oakville

Category: Halton
Tags: halton regional police, oakville, police, stand off

A man is in custody after a stand-off with Halton Police in Oakville.

Just after noon today police were called to a house in the Queen Mary Drive area where two men were arguing.

One man escaped, while another man, 50 years old, barricaded himself inside the house.

After a three hour stand-off the man was arrested and charged with uttering threats.

As a precaution a school nearby was placed on lockdown, but that was lifted two hours later.


