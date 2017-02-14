Man, 34, killed after SUV crashes into construction vehicle

A 34-year-old man is dead after his SUV slammed into the back of a construction vehicle in Milton.

Halton police say a 2012 Infinity was travelling westbound on Reid Sideroad shortly after 3 p.m. on Monday.

The vehicle went through a T-intersection and crashed into the large unoccupied front end loader that was parked in a private driveway.

The 34-year-old driver was killed instantly.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-825-4747 ext. 5065.