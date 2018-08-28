Man, 31, seriously injured after falling from vehicle in Burlington

A 31-year-old man remains in hospital with serious injuries after he fell from a moving vehicle early Tuesday.

It happened just after midnight near the intersection of North Shore Blvd. and Eagle Dr. in Burlington.

Police say a man from Tory Hill fell out of a moving 2015 Nissan Rogue while it was driving westbound on North Shore Blvd.

The man was rushed to Hamilton General Hospital and is in serious but stable condition.

The 28-year-old Hamilton man who was driving the vehicle was not injured.

The area was closed for roughly four hours for the investigation but has since reopened.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is asked to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-825-4747, ext. 5065.