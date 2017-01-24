Man, 26, held captive in Brantford for 3 days over debt

Four people have been charged after a 26-year-old man was assaulted and held captive for three days in Brantford.

Last Wednesday around 2:30 p.m., police say the victim was confronted by two men over a debt.

He was beaten, threatened and taken to a home where he was told he needed to find a way of repaying what was owed or he would be harmed.

A group of four people took turns watching the victim to ensure he didn’t leave the home.

On January 21, police say the victim managed to escape and police were contacted.

Matthew Lynch, 30, Chad Lyle, 29, Zackery Stacey, 24, and Sapphire Harpell, 25, are facing numerous charges including kidnapping, extortion, assault and forcible confinement.