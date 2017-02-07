Man, 24, wanted on Canada Wide Warrant

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant.

Alexander William Collin, 24, is described as an Indigenous male, 5’10”, 240 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos of an eagle arm band, bull dog, “Collin”, and a skull on his right arm.

Police say Collin is known to frequent the Greater Toronto Area and London, Ont.

He is serving a 7 year and 7 month sentence for robbery, possession of a firearm, aggravated assault and assault causing bodily harm.

Anyone with information is asked to the Provincial Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad at 416-808-5900