Man, 23, pulled over for driving car with missing tire

Durham police have charged a 23-year-old man after he drove his car on only three tires — leaving a trail of destruction behind him.

Police say they received five complaints on January 11 around 10:30 a.m. about a person driving with a missing front tire and rim.

Police located the vehicle as it left a fast food restaurant in the Harwood Ave. and Bayly St. area of Ajax. The car had caused damage to a homeowner’s driveway and scratched the pavement wherever it traveled.

Kamden Johnson-Holder was arrested and charged with mischief, dangerous operation, possession of marijuana and fail to comply with recognizance order. He also faces five provincial offences.