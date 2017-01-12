2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Man, 23, pulled over for driving car with missing tire

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Ontario
Tags: ajax, durham, police, three wheels, toronto

DRPS

Durham police have charged a 23-year-old man after he drove his car on only three tires — leaving a trail of destruction behind him.

Police say they received five complaints on January 11 around 10:30 a.m. about a person driving with a missing front tire and rim.

Police located the vehicle as it left a fast food restaurant in the Harwood Ave. and Bayly St. area of Ajax. The car had caused damage to a homeowner’s driveway and scratched the pavement wherever it traveled.

Kamden Johnson-Holder was arrested and charged with mischief, dangerous operation, possession of marijuana and fail to comply with recognizance order. He also faces five provincial offences.


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Stories

css.php