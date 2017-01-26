Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Man, 23, arrested for human trafficking in Niagara Falls

An under cover operation by Niagara police has led to the arrest of a Brampton man, accused of selling the sexual services of a 20-year-old woman from a local hotel.

Andre Davis, 23, has been charged with human trafficking, failing to comply with recognizance, and breach of probation.

Police were tipped off by a member of the public about suspicious activity at the hotel.

David is already facing additional human trafficking charges that involve the same victim.

Police say they expect more charges to be laid against Davis as they continue their investigation.


