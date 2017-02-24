Man, 22, suffers life threatening injuries in motorcycle crash

Hamilton police have confirmed speed was a factor in a motorcycle crash that sent a 22-year-old man to hospital with life threatening injuries.

It happened in Binbrook around 6 p.m. Thursday night on Highway 56 between Binbrook Rd. and Kirk Rd.

Police say the man was travelling southbound on his motorcycle at a high rate of speed when he tried to pass another vehicle. The motorcycle then left the road way and the man was ejected.

He was transported to hospital by paramedics, where he remains in stable condition.

The road was closed for several hours overnight as the Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated but has since been reopened.

Detectives are asking for any witnesses who have yet to speak with police to call Detective Constable Niblock at 905-546-4753.