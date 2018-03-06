Man, 20, injured in ‘targeted’ shooting in central Hamilton

Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Police are asking witnesses to come forward following a “targeted” shooting in central Hamilton Monday night.

Officers were called to the area of Barton and Emerald streets around 7:30 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

Police found a 20-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say they recovered a gun at the scene.

Police believe the shooting was targeted and are looking for two males and a female.

One male is described as light-skinned with an afro-style haircut and the other male is white, with a skinny build and brown hair.

All three suspects are believed to be between 17 and 20 years old.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Constable Alex Mendes at 905-546-3817.




