Male stabbed at a house party over the long weekend

Hamilton Police are looking five males after a stabbing at a house party of the long weekend.

Just before midnight on Sunday Hamilton Police were called to a house party on Seneca Avenue. Over 100 people were at the party and while they were trying to get the party under control a male was surrounded by five other males and stabbed in the leg and arm.

The male was taken to hospital, where he wastreated and released the next day.

Hamilton Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred over the long-weekend on the Hamilton Mountain.

The suspects have been identified as brown skin males between the ages of 18-years and 25-years.

Hamilton Police believe the suspects responsible for the stabbing were at the party. If anyone from the party has information or pictures/video of the suspects involved to contact Criminal Intelligence Division, Mountain Station – Detective Robinson at (905)546-2389.