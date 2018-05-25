;
Male attempts to steal a cab with the cabby still inside

Around 1:00 am Friday morning police were called to a disturbance at at bar on Upper James st in Hamilton.

When officers arrived the male suspect was seen leaving in a cab. Police pulled the cab over and when they approached the vehicle the suspect jumped from the rear seat to the front passenger seat and started making verbal threats towards to the officers. The suspect then sat on top of the cabby and attempted to steal the car. The cabby was able to free himself from underneath the suspect and pull the keys out of the ignition.

The victim inside the bar received minor injuries, the cab driver was not injured.

A 33 year old man from Hamilton has been arrested for assault, mischief, vehicle theft and failing to comply with probation.

 

 



