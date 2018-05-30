;
Maker of Ambien calls out Roseanne Barr

Category: Canada & The World
Tags: ABC, Roseanne, roseanne barr, Valerie Jarrett

The maker of the sleep aid Ambien is calling out Roseanne Barr, after she blamed the drug for a racist tweet that resulted in the cancellation of her hit show.

On Tuesday, Barr sent out an offensive tweet about Valerie Jarrett, a former adviser to former U.S. President Barack Obama.

She was widely condemned on social media, including from people who worked with her on “Roseanne.”

Later that day, ABC announced it was cancelling the reboot of the sitcom.

Barr apologized on Twitter and urged supporters not to defend her.

She said of the Jarrett tweet, “It was 2 in the morning and I was ambien tweeting.”

On Wednesday, the drug-maker took to social media to say racism is not a known side effect of Ambien.

Meanwhile Jarret has said she was “fine” after the tweet and hoped the incident could become a teaching moment.



