A major watermain break floods homes in Hamilton’s east end

Around 11 am Friday, a “trunk pipe” which feeds the city’s water distribution centre broke under ground at Andrew Warburton Memorial park. Within minutes Allan avenue residents say the street was flooded.

“As the temperature gets colder we do tend to see more watermain breaks throughout the city.” Dave Alberton, City of Hamilton.

A spokesperson for the city says crews have been working to expose the pipe to make the repairs and are estimating to have it repaired by 7am Saturday morning.

Councillor Sam Merulla was visiting with residents in the area and plans to go to council on Monday to ask for help.

“To bring forward a motion for a compassionate grant which will be $1000 for those that have basement flooding and that will ease some of the pressure to any deductible when they put in an insurance claim.”

Merulla says Ward 4 has had few watermain problems in recent years as a result of millions of dollars in upgrades.


