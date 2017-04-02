2016 Business Excellence Awards
Maid of the Mist has earliest launch in history

The famous Maid of the Mist launched their tour boats today – the earliest ever in its 132 year history.

The boats take passengers from the New York shore to the base of the falls in the lower Niagara River.

The mild winter is likely the reason for the early opening. Less ice formed on Lake Erie which flows into the Niagara River at Buffalo.

Hornblower Niagara Cruises also launched their boats today on the Canadian side. Passengers have a chance to view the American Falls and the Horseshoe Falls up close and personal until the end of the season in early November.

 


