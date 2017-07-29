Mackenzie Hughes’ Lifelong Dream

26 Year old Mackenzie Hughes has been making a name for himself at the 108th annual Canadian Open at Glen Abbey. Thursday, he carded a 5-under-par 67, which included six birdies and a bogey.

His family couldn’t be more proud.

Hughes started golfing at the age of 5. He learned the sport and fell in love with it here at Dundas Valley Golf Club, where he still has many fans.

Hughes was the number one amateur in 2011 and after turning pro in 2013, he played on the eGolf Professional Tour and the PGA Tour Canada. In 2012 and 2013, he played at Canadian Opens, but missed the cut both times.

Golf Pro at Dundas Valley Golf Club, John Kirkwood, says its been amazing to follow Hughes’ career.

The club just renamed their short course to the Mackenzie Hughes Par 3 Course, because of the golfers dedication to the game, and importance to the club.

His wife, Jenna Hughes says he is enjoying playing close to home.

Hughes and his wife are expecting a baby boy in october, and his family says that he is already dreaming about a little pro golfer.

Hughes is ranked 26th by Fedex Cup. His family says they are expecting a trophy at the end of the Canadian Open.