If Hamilton gets its way, the current transit authority will also run the LRT after it’s built.

So far, consortiums have been submitting bids to Metrolinx to design, finance, build, operate and maintain Hamilton’s LRT. But after last week’s committee meeting and today’s vote by council, Hamilton will signal to the province that it wants its own people to operate and maintain LRT.

Some councillors were opposed, saying this could upset the process and delay the LRT, possibly even jeopardise the investment by pushing it beyond the next provincial election. But in the end, councillor Matt Green’s motion passed 10 in favour to 2 against, so the city will frame this as the preferable option for Hamilton and wait to hear what the Transportation Ministry has to say.


