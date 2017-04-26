LRT vote expected Wednesday

Hamilton’s light rail transit will either hit a milestone or go completely off the rails after city council votes on an updated environmental assessment on Wednesday.

MPP Ted McMeekin says Hamilton cannot use the billion dollars promised by the province for just any transit project.

“The money is designated for and entirely for and only for the LRT. So if the LRT project is rejected, the city has to come up with an alternate plan and go back to the drawing board and make an application.”

The Transportation Minister says that could take some time.

“There’s no other project under consideration, or that would be ready for consideration in Hamilton at this point in time.” Steven Del Duca.

McMeekin did tell reporters that he has been talking to the city about extending the LRT line back to its original destination, Eastgate Square, which has north/south connections.

The council meeting is scheduled for 5pm Wednesday. Voting on the LRT is just one item on the agenda.

We will have a full report on the Evening News at 6 & 11.