LRT update

Hamilton city council is going to get an update on the evolving LRT plans at a general issues committee meeting Thursday. So far almost $100 million have been spent on Hamilton’s LRT, mostly on environmental assessments, design and acquiring property.

The easternmost LRT stop in Hamilton will still be at Eastgate Square but the design has changed so that the terminal is at the north side of Queenston road, not the centre and pedestrians can more easily access the bus terminal and the mall.

Queenston road from Parkdale to Strathearne will go down to one traffic lane in each direction, so that traffic is more likely to divert off the LRT route at Parkdale and keep the more residential area of Strathearne calm.

The LRT has also shifted to the north side of King at the Delta, where King and Main meet. This will mean less impact to the south side properties and more westbound traffic between the Delta and Gage.

Traffic will be discouraged from going through International Village on King street downtown. There will be just one eastbound traffic lane and no westbound traffic, all westbound vehicles will be diverted at Spring street.

International Village will look a lot like Gore Park and Gore Park will be extended with the coloured and patterned concrete continuing down Hughson to direct people to the GO train station on Hunter street.

The LRT plan includes enhanced pedestrian crosswalks at all the downtown stops. The stops themselves will be made of steel, glass and wood and will provide some weather protection.

At the west end of the LRT route, the Longwood road bridge will be re-built to be wider and include sidewalks and bike paths. It will connect to the LRT operations and maintenance facility.

So far 26 properties have been acquired for the LRT project, which is due to break ground next year, but the project requires 90 full property purchases and 300 partial property acquisitions. Negotiations are ongoing but the city will expropriate if necessary.

Another LRT report going before the general issues committee shows revised estimates for the impact of the LRT on municipal services, like landscaping, waste collection and road maintenance. Design changes mean those estimates are now lower than first anticipated, instead of $17 to $25 million a year, the estimate is closer to $14 million a year.

Three companies are in the running to design, build, finance operate and maintain the system, the contract should be awarded next year months before construction begins.

Operation of the LRT is expected to begin in 2024