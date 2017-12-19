Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards

The LRT will not be operated by the HSR

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: city councillors, hamilton, hsr, lrt, metrolinx


After a marathon meeting today Hamilton city council has voted that HSR won’t operate Hamilton’s new light rail transit system after all and will let Metrolinx continue with its plan to find a private company to build and run the LRT.

This decision means the project will move forward, it was put on hold when councillors voted in August to look at HSR running it. But coucillors do want HSR’s union to represent future LRT operators. They’ll make that request to Metrolinx but Metrolinx is under no obligation to follow that according to the city’s lawyer.

The President of the transit union says if the third party company doesn’t use the union to represent future LRT operators the union will sue the city and Metrolinx.

The system is set to open in 2024, itt will run down King and Main streets from McMaster University to the Queenston traffic circle.


LATEST STORIES

Three men charged in multi-city human trafficking ring

Halton police search for break and enter suspect

Three men in hospital after drive-by shooting in Etobicoke

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php