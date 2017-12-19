The LRT will not be operated by the HSR

After a marathon meeting today Hamilton city council has voted that HSR won’t operate Hamilton’s new light rail transit system after all and will let Metrolinx continue with its plan to find a private company to build and run the LRT.

This decision means the project will move forward, it was put on hold when councillors voted in August to look at HSR running it. But coucillors do want HSR’s union to represent future LRT operators. They’ll make that request to Metrolinx but Metrolinx is under no obligation to follow that according to the city’s lawyer.

The President of the transit union says if the third party company doesn’t use the union to represent future LRT operators the union will sue the city and Metrolinx.

The system is set to open in 2024, itt will run down King and Main streets from McMaster University to the Queenston traffic circle.