Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

LRT changes

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: buses, gage park, hamilton, James St. North, lrt, metrolinx

With two years until major construction, the Hamilton LRT’s design is constantly changing. There are some new additions: including a stop outside Gage park and some potential subtractions.

In a couple of weeks, Metrolinx is set to announce the possibility of scrapping the James street north spur that would have connected the King street ‘B’ line to the West Harbour GO station. The city hopes the savings could be spent elsewhere.

That would address some mountain resident’s calls for more transit access. LRT orgnaizers hosted an info session on the Hamilton mountain last night and sentiment for the project continues to be mixed.

The city will continue it’s tour of information sessions across the city starting next Monday until Wednesday. You can check out those times and locations at: hamilton.ca/city-initiatives/priority-projects/community-engagement-lrt


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Stories

css.php