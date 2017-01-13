LRT changes

With two years until major construction, the Hamilton LRT’s design is constantly changing. There are some new additions: including a stop outside Gage park and some potential subtractions.

In a couple of weeks, Metrolinx is set to announce the possibility of scrapping the James street north spur that would have connected the King street ‘B’ line to the West Harbour GO station. The city hopes the savings could be spent elsewhere.

That would address some mountain resident’s calls for more transit access. LRT orgnaizers hosted an info session on the Hamilton mountain last night and sentiment for the project continues to be mixed.

The city will continue it’s tour of information sessions across the city starting next Monday until Wednesday. You can check out those times and locations at: hamilton.ca/city-initiatives/priority-projects/community-engagement-lrt