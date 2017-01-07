How to lower your hydro bill

With the temperature dropping and hydro and gas prices peaking many Ontarians are struggling to pay their bills this winter. Tegan Versolatto found out ways you can save money in your home through these chilly months.

Brian Smith, a conservation officer for Horizon Utilities, says customers should taking advantage of off-peak energy hours. In the winter they run from 7pm to 7am, along with weekends and holidays.

You can also save money by heating food with a microwave instead of a stove, running your washing machine on cold, using energy efficient lightbulbs, and checking your home for window and door air leaks.

A tip Horizon taught us when it comes to sealing your windows and doors is the tissue test. If you hold up a tissue to the edge of your window or door and it blows, that means it’s time for re-sealing. If not, you’re in pretty good shape.

For lower income households, even implementing all of these tips won’t be enough. For these customers the Ontario Energy Board has a rebate program to help.

The amount of credit depends on 2 factors – how many people live in the home, and the combined household income.

For a 4 person household where the household income is $28,000 or less they would be eligable for $38/month credit.