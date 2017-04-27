Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards
THE WATCHLIST

Love’s Labour’s Lost

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: New Releases, New Theatrical, The Watchlist
Tags: Barry Avrich, josue laboucane, juan chioran, Love's Labour's Lost, mike shara, movies, Ruby Joy, sanjay talwar, sarah afful, shakespeare, stratford festival, theatre, tom rooney
Video credit: Stratford Festival

The Stratford Festival’s production of Love’s Labour’s Lost is a romance film directed by Barry Avrich and stars Ruby Joy, Mike Shara, Sarah Afful, Juan Chioran, Josue Laboucane, Tom Rooney and Sanjay Talwar. The film is based on the stage version of the Shakespeare play done by Tony-award winning director John Caird.

The King of Navarre and his followers, Biron, Longaville, and Dumain, vow to devote themselves to the celibate life of scholarship for three years. Their counterparts, the Princess of France and her attendant ladies, Rosaline, Maria, and Katherine, are refused entry to the city when they arrive, and therefore they decide to force the men to break their vows. Each of the men in his turn falls prey to the charms of the ladies and rationalizes his change of heart in the cleverest academic rhetoric he can write into a sonnet.

The film is part of the Stratford Festival’s ambitious project to film all of Shakespeare’s plays over ten years. Launched by Artistic Director Antoni Cimilino and Executive Director Anita Gaffney in 2014, the project captures each stage performance with 10 cameras before editing the footage together into a single film.

The film premieres on April 29th and will be followed by a Q&A event featuring the cast and director at Cineplex Cinemas Yonge-Eglinton.


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Posts

The Circle The Circle
Norman Norman

css.php