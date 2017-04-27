The Stratford Festival’s production of Love’s Labour’s Lost is a romance film directed by Barry Avrich and stars Ruby Joy, Mike Shara, Sarah Afful, Juan Chioran, Josue Laboucane, Tom Rooney and Sanjay Talwar. The film is based on the stage version of the Shakespeare play done by Tony-award winning director John Caird.

The King of Navarre and his followers, Biron, Longaville, and Dumain, vow to devote themselves to the celibate life of scholarship for three years. Their counterparts, the Princess of France and her attendant ladies, Rosaline, Maria, and Katherine, are refused entry to the city when they arrive, and therefore they decide to force the men to break their vows. Each of the men in his turn falls prey to the charms of the ladies and rationalizes his change of heart in the cleverest academic rhetoric he can write into a sonnet.

The film is part of the Stratford Festival’s ambitious project to film all of Shakespeare’s plays over ten years. Launched by Artistic Director Antoni Cimilino and Executive Director Anita Gaffney in 2014, the project captures each stage performance with 10 cameras before editing the footage together into a single film.

The film premieres on April 29th and will be followed by a Q&A event featuring the cast and director at Cineplex Cinemas Yonge-Eglinton.