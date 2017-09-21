‘We lost a truly dynamic and loving man’ Pop Up Hamilton founder Dave Hanley dies

An advocate for Hamilton’s culinary community and the co-founder of Pop Up Hamilton has died.

The news of Dave Hanley’s passing has broken the hearts of many in Hamilton’s food scene.

Hanley, along with his wife Nicole, created the unique dining experience Pop Up Hamilton.

The organization is known for celebrating the city’s culinary scene through one-night only dining experiences. The dinners feature food sourced from local farms and are prepared by local chefs. Each meal is paired with wine from a local winery and guests are often treated to entertainment by local artists.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover the funeral costs and has raised more than $9,000.

“We lost a truly dynamic and loving man tonight,” said the campaign’s creator Theresa Hanley. “The family is reeling at this loss. As you can imagine there will be many surprise costs and expenses that Nicole will have to field on her own now, including the cost of a funeral suitable for a man of Dave’s legendary magnitude.”

Tributes continue to roll in for the young father, thanking him for the role he played in Hamilton’s culinary landscape.

Our culinary community lost a true champion and #Hamont lost a great friend. NOSH 2017 is in honour of Dave Hanley @PopUpHamilton. #madlove pic.twitter.com/jjScmzRVMr — NOSH Hamilton (@noshhamont) September 21, 2017

The world lost a great man today in Dave Hanley … he brought joy, laughter, insight, passion & caring to all… https://t.co/G4hSJg8qhh — La Piazza Allegra (@LaPiazzaAllegra) September 21, 2017

Heartbroken hearing of the passing of our friend Dave Hanley @PopUpHamilton. We loved him, will miss him & thank him for caring so much. — Food4Kids Hamilton (@Food4KidsHamOnt) September 21, 2017

We are gutted to hear about the loss of our friend and supporter Dave Hanley of @PopUpHamilton. Your legacy will live on. pic.twitter.com/0vYc5vsg9q — YWCA Hamilton (@YWCA_Hamilton) September 21, 2017

We are devastated at the loss of Dave Hanley, an incredible supporter of #HamOnt and we thank him for everything he contributed to the city. — Ham Music Collective (@HamMusicCollect) September 21, 2017

Crushed by the news of Dave Hanley’s passing. Your enthusiasm and passion for food and drink in #HamOnt was unmatched @PopUpHamilton💡 — MERIT Brewing Co. (@MERITBrewing) September 21, 2017

A page has been set up to assist Dave Hanley’s family following his sudden passing. All info can be found here: https://t.co/zatUdDkxG7 — Hamilton Chamber (@hamiltonchamber) September 21, 2017

what horrible horrible news.. it was always a great day when Dave was on set! what he did for this city goes unmatched. RIP Dave Hanley https://t.co/ibsFVe9QR9 — Tim Bolen (@timbolen) September 21, 2017

We are so saddened to hear about the passing of Dave Hanley. He was such a huge part of our community. Our hearts to his family and friends. — Hooly Crab (@hoolycrab) September 21, 2017