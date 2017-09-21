Watch CHCH Live
‘We lost a truly dynamic and loving man’ Pop Up Hamilton founder Dave Hanley dies

An advocate for Hamilton’s culinary community and the co-founder of Pop Up Hamilton has died.

The news of Dave Hanley’s passing has broken the hearts of many in Hamilton’s food scene.

Hanley, along with his wife Nicole, created the unique dining experience Pop Up Hamilton.

The organization is known for celebrating the city’s culinary scene through one-night only dining experiences. The dinners feature food sourced from local farms and are prepared by local chefs. Each meal is paired with wine from a local winery and guests are often treated to entertainment by local artists.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover the funeral costs and has raised more than $9,000.

“We lost a truly dynamic and loving man tonight,” said the campaign’s creator Theresa Hanley. “The family is reeling at this loss. As you can imagine there will be many surprise costs and expenses that Nicole will have to field on her own now, including the cost of a funeral suitable for a man of Dave’s legendary magnitude.”

Tributes continue to roll in for the young father, thanking him for the role he played in Hamilton’s culinary landscape.


‘We lost a truly dynamic and loving man’ Pop Up Hamilton founder Dave Hanley dies

