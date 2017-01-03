Lost ring sends Hamilton woman on quest to find owner

Ringing in the New Year has a special meaning for Sarah Duncan.

While walking through a park with her fiance on New Year’s Day, Sarah looked down and noticed something in the grass.

“I kind of stepped over it and saw something shiny that caught my attention,” she said.

Sarah bent down and picked up the shiny object which turned out to be an engraved, tungsten wedding band.

She immediately went home and created a post on a Hamilton trading site in hopes of finding the lost ring’s owner. “I feel like if I lost my wedding ring I’d be pretty upset,” Sarah told CHCH News.

The initial post has been shared about 150 times but her Facebook status is garnering enormous attention with more than one thousand shares.

“I’m glad people I’ve never spoken too are sharing it. It seems like people genuinely want to find the owner,” she said.

Several people have already contacted Sarah thinking the lost ring may be theirs, but no one has been able to tell her what is written on the inside of the wedding band.

“I’ve got a lot of questions and inquiries from people who have lost their ring over the past year asking if it is engraved with something specific,” she explained. “I just apologize and say this isn’t the ring they are looking for.”

Sarah says social media is doing a great job at spreading the word about the found ring. She plans on holding on to it until someone is able to answer two identifying questions.

“If they can tell me what is engraved in it and if they can tell me the general area in which I found it then I will give it to them.”