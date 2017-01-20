Lost money returned

A story that proves there are still good people out there. A Hamilton father was in a state of panic after he lost $950 that he needed to pay his rent. He had little hope that he would ever get it back, but as luck would have it, the person who found the money has a good heart.

Shawn Warren had the money on him when he took his 7 year old daughter to McDonalds.

“Went in grabbed the food, went home and realized oh, where’s the money.”

Shawn raced back to the McDonalds where security cameras monitor the parking lot.

“They said yeah you definitely dropped it. Somebody picked it up.”

In an act of desperation Shawn took to Facebook and to a page called “Hamilton buy and sell” he posted: “lost envelope with 950+ dollars in it… praying I get it back because there are still good people here in Hammer town.”

Dawood Ishaya is one of those good people and returned the money with a smile on his face.

“It was like 2:30am I contacted him and messaged him and he replied at about 3-4 in the morning. I said lets meet up I’ll give you back the money.”

For his good deed Dawooe Ishaya received a hug and $200 reward.