Based on David Grann’s 2009 book of the same name, The Lost City of Z is an historical adventure film written and directed by James Gray (The Immigrant). The film, which was chosen to close last year’s New York Film Festival, stars Charlie Hunnam, Robert Pattinson, Sienna Miller, Tom Holland, Angus Macfadyen, Ian McDiarmid, and Franco Nero.

THE LOST CITY OF Z tells the incredible true story of British explorer Percy Fawcett, who journeys into the Amazon at the dawn of the 20th century and discovers evidence of a previously unknown, advanced civilization that may have once inhabited the region. Despite being ridiculed by the scientific establishment who regard indigenous populations as “savages,” the determined Fawcett – supported by his devoted wife (Miller), son (Holland) and aide de camp (Pattinson) – returns time and again to his beloved jungle in an attempt to prove his case, culminating in his mysterious disappearance in 1925.

“As is often the case in my films, THE LOST CITY OF Z examines the dynamics of the family,” explains Gray. “I was particularly drawn to the unbreakable bond between Percy and his dedicated wife Nina, as well as the complex one between Percy and his oldest son Jack, who as a boy resents his father’s absence but later joins him on what turns out to be his final expedition.”

The Lost City of Z is rated 14A.