Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards
THE WATCHLIST

The Lost City of Z

Posted:
Category: New Releases, New Theatrical, The Watchlist
Tags: adaptation, adventure, angus macfayden, charlie hunnam, franco nero, ian mcdiarmid, james gray, lost city of z, movies, robert pattinson, sienna miller, tom holland, trailers
Video credit: Elevation Pictures

Based on David Grann’s 2009 book of the same name, The Lost City of Z is an historical adventure film written and directed by James Gray (The Immigrant). The film, which was chosen to close last year’s New York Film Festival, stars Charlie Hunnam, Robert Pattinson, Sienna Miller, Tom Holland, Angus Macfadyen, Ian McDiarmid, and Franco Nero.

THE LOST CITY OF Z tells the incredible true story of British explorer Percy Fawcett, who journeys into the Amazon at the dawn of the 20th century and discovers evidence of a previously unknown, advanced civilization that may have once inhabited the region. Despite being ridiculed by the scientific establishment who regard indigenous populations as “savages,” the determined Fawcett – supported by his devoted wife (Miller), son (Holland) and aide de camp (Pattinson) – returns time and again to his beloved jungle in an attempt to prove his case, culminating in his mysterious disappearance in 1925.

“As is often the case in my films, THE LOST CITY OF Z examines the dynamics of the family,” explains Gray. “I was particularly drawn to the unbreakable bond between Percy and his dedicated wife Nina, as well as the complex one between Percy and his oldest son Jack, who as a boy resents his father’s absence but later joins him on what turns out to be his final expedition.”

The Lost City of Z is rated 14A.


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Posts

Free Fire Free Fire
Gifted Gifted

css.php