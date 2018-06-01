Losing a leg no obstacle for father on wedding day

For many fathers, walking their daughter down the aisle on her wedding day ranks among the most memorable moments of their life. For one man and his little girl, the walk was a little extra special.

Rainer Jaskey walked his daughter down the aisle at her wedding, something that just months ago, seemed like a difficult task.

After battling type 2 diabetes for 20 years, Jaskey developed an ulcer on his right foot. He was treated twice with antibiotics, but went to the emergency in August after it developed into a fast-spreading septic infection. Doctors told him it was either his life, or his leg.

He lost his right leg from the knee down and spent 8 months bound to a wheelchair, until April 15th, when he got his prosthetic leg. Just two weeks later, he was walking.

During an assessment, he was asked what his goals were. He answered that he wanted to walk his daughter down the aisle at her wedding, but was not sure if he could do that. Not only was he able to walk his daughter down the aisle, he danced with her, too.

Dr. Sharon Grad says his story is rare, saying most people take much longer to get back on their feet.

Today was his last day in rehab.