Long Term Care Home Rally

Healthcare workers were rallying demanding more money and more staff for long term care homes.

They say staffing and funding are lower in our province than the rest of canada and that needs to change.

They want a minimum care standard to make these facilities safer for staff and residents

These healthcare workers say its time for the province to care about under-staffing and under-funding at long term care homes

They want each resident to get four hours of hands on care a day, right now it’s around three. More staff and more money is needed to make long term care safer for workers and residents

James Acker suffered head trauma, bleeding on the brain, a swollen, bruised and bloody face, and black eyes. He never recovered

Acker was sleeping in his private room when another resident walked in. Personal support workers tried to stop him but couldn’t. Both men suffered from dementia

A provincial investigation found the villa failed to protect its residents, in part by not acting on behaviour shown by the attacker beforehand

Acker’s daughter is pursuing legal action.