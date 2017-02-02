Long term care assault

A brutal attack over the weekend sent James Acker, an 85 year old resident at St. Joseph’s villa to the hospital with black eyes, swollen cheeks and blood in his brain. Police say they were called for an assault between two residents. According to Acker’s family, both of them have dementia and Acker was sound asleep in his private room at 2 am on Saturday when the other resident walked in.

The family is now calling on the Ministry of Health to put an end to the violence. Acker’s daughter Tammy says this isn’t the first time he has been assaulted at St. Joseph’s villa. In September of last year a sexual assault took place on Acker.

The victims family believes the Ministry of Health should do more to prevent resident-on-resident attacks. Ontario’s chief coroner has previously called on the province to take action after 13 homicides were investigated at long term care homes back in 2013 and 2014. Hamilton police say the assailant in this case is not facing criminal charges.

“The police said that he couldn’t be because he’s a dependant. It’s in the hands of St. Joseph’s villa.” Tammy.

The president of the villa says quote: “incidents of this nature are prevalent in long term care homes and that they review every option to ensure the safety and security of the residents.”

Acker’s family will meet with the president of St. Joseph’s villa in Hamilton to try and get their questions answered.

News of this assault in Hamilton comes as Peel police charge an 82 year old man with manslaughter after attacking another resident at the Camilla Care community in Mississauga.