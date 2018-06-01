3 more arrested & 3 wanted for Locke street vandalism

;
2017 BEA Winners
Hamilton Police have arrested three people and have issued warrants for three more people in the past two days, in relation to the vandalism that occurred on Locke street.

On Mar 3. about 30 people dressed in black wearing masks vandalized the strip of businesses along Locke street by throwing rocks, smashing store windows and damaging vehicles.

They were carrying a sign that read: “we are the ungovernables.”

23-year-old Jack Duckworth from Hamilton is charged with Unlawful Assembly While Masked, Mischief Over $5000

32-year-old Tammy Kovich from Hamilton  is charged with Unlawful Assembly While Masked, Mischief Over $5000, Conspiracy to Commit Mischief, Conspiracy to Commit Unlawful Assembly While Masked, Counsel Unlawful Assembly While Masked, Counsel Mischief

26-year-old Tyler Nadeau from Montreal is charged with Unlawful Assembly While Masked, Counsel Unlawful Assembly While Masked, Counsel Mischief, Mischief Under $5000 (x3) and Mischief Over $5000 (x3)

Warrants have also been issued for 3 more individuals.

34-year-old Alexander Balch from Hamilton is wanted for Unlawful Assembly While Masked, Mischief Over $5,000.

31-year-old Matthew Lowell-Pelletier from Hamilton is wanted for Unlawful Assembly While Masked, Mischief Over $5,000. In addition, a separate warrant has been issued for charges of Mischief related to Barton Street.

34-year-old David Prychitka from Hamilton is wanted for Unlawful Assembly While Masked, Mischief Over $5,000, Counsel Unlawful Assembly While Masked.

Hamilton Police have arrested only one other person in connection with the vandalism for conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, 31-year-old Peter Hopperton.

Police believe all these individuals have a connection to the Tower which they describe as a collective, anarchist space.

They encouraging the wanted individuals to turn themselves in.

They are also urging the public to contact detectives at 905-546-3816 or anonymous tips at 905-522-TIPS if they have any information that could help in this investigation.

Original coverage of the vandalism by Kelly Botelho:



