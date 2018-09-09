;
It was a busy day in Hamilton as the annual Locke Street Festival brought thousands to the city. It’s one of the longest running and most successful one day street festivals in Ontario, and the first since the vandalism spree that targeted local businesses.

For blocks the street was shut down for annual festival with something for everyone to enjoy.

Live music, shopping, activities for the kids, and of course, food.

The festival is in its 19th year and is one of the largest and longest running one day street festivals in ontario today they expect anywhere from 15,000-20,000 people.

For these Locke street businesses, it’s the busiest day of the year giving those vendors a chance showcase their businesses, and a way to give back to the community.



