Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Locke st. violence

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: Durand park, hamilton, Locke St, police, riots


Some people have taken to social media asking why police, who weren’t far behind, didn’t do more to stop the spree. But police say they handled the events on Saturday night in the safest way possible.

“If there was persons being injured, officers would have rushed in. We wouldn’t have been able to hold them back. In a situation where you have a large unruly group, yes they’re causing mischief, but if we don’t have a measured response going in there, we’re probably going to make it worse.” Paul Hamilton, Hamilton police.

The first call came into police at 9:30 Saturday night, it was for mischief at Durand park, which is about 15 min walk from Locke st. The first officer didn’t arrive on scene until quarter to ten. The officers seen a large group forming, dressed all in black, with masks and some with rocks. They retreated back to their vehicle because the group was becoming hostile toward them. A cruiser was hit but no one was injured. While the two officers at Durand park called for backup, the mob dispersed. By about 10:00 pm the group reorganized at Queen and Aberdeen and started walking towards Locke street. At 10:20, Hamilton police started following the mob down Locke street and then the group dispersed at Pine street.

Police are looking at the possible connections with an anarchist book fair held at Westdale high school over the weekend.

“We’d be foolish to think there’s an anarchist book fair, obviously going to attract people from out of town, it’s a lot safer for someone from out of town to commit this and take off.”

Police say the mob used tactics we saw during the G-20 riots, like wearing several layers of different coloured clothing, which was found discarded in people’s driveways all over the area. Now police say they have a massive job of sorting through all the surveillance footage to identify the culprits.




LATEST STORIES

Locke st. violence

Clean up & police investigation continue on Locke st.

Indoor fun for kids

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php