Local mosque react to shooting in Quebec City

The mosque attack is sending shock waves right across the country, with communities pulling together, sharing their concerns and hopes for the future.

Imam Sayed Tora of the Hamilton downtown mosque addressed about 50 men and women during afternoon prayers. Imam and others in the congregation view the shooting in Quebec City as a hate crime.

“I think this kind of hate and intolerance has no place in our Canadian societies.”

As a sign of solidarity both the mayor and Hamilton police told a concerned audience the city stands with them and will provide additional support.

“We are increasing our patrols and will have special attentions at local mosques and all religious places of worships so we make sure were visible and were seen.” Deputy Chief Dan Kinsella.

The Canadian flag was lowered and the Quebec flag was flying outside city hall.

The chair of the Muslim council of greater Hamilton says justice will be served but going forward its about prevention and education.