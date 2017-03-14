Local March Break events

Why go far to have fun on March Break when there are so many events happening this week across Niagara and the GTHA.

You can meet a bald eagle or a barn-owl this week at the Butterfly Conservatory in Niagara Falls. Although the live animals are only there Wednesday and Saturday, you can chase butterflies all week long.

You can also step into spring over at Canada’s Annual Flower and Garden Festival -Canada Blooms. This year it’s all thing’s Canadian and it’s a great place to plan you dream backyard.

And you don’t have to hop on a plane to get a taste of the tropics. The Floral House has all kinds of exotic plants and it’s 72 degree in there.

Ice age mammals are roaming the Royal Botanical Gardens and you can learn about the Big Freeze and the skeleton of one of the world’s most mysterious and largest animals, the blue whale, is currently on display at the Royal Ontario Museum.