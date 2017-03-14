Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Local March Break events

Posted:
Category: Halton, Hamilton, Niagara
Tags: burlington, butterfly conservatory, canada blooms, Elizabeth Hall, events, fun, hamilton, kids, local, march break, niagara, royal botanical gardens, royal ontario museum

Why go far to have fun on March Break when there are so many events happening this week across Niagara and the GTHA.

You can meet a bald eagle or a barn-owl this week at the Butterfly Conservatory in Niagara Falls. Although the live animals are only there Wednesday and Saturday, you can chase butterflies all week long.

You can also step into spring over at Canada’s Annual Flower and Garden Festival -Canada Blooms. This year it’s all thing’s Canadian and it’s a great place to plan you dream backyard.

And you don’t have to hop on a plane to get a taste of the tropics. The Floral House has all kinds of exotic plants and it’s 72 degree in there.

Ice age mammals are roaming the Royal Botanical Gardens and you can learn about the Big Freeze and the skeleton of one of the world’s most mysterious and largest animals, the blue whale, is currently on display at the Royal Ontario Museum.


LATEST STORIES

The value of Canadian honey is dropping due to cheap imports

Local March Break events

Wynne on hydro and the economy

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Stories

css.php