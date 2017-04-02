Local Hamilton group advocating for Criminal Justice System changes

A Hamilton Not-For-Profit wants to reform the criminal justice system to help former criminals turn their lives around.

The Bridge From Prison to Community group hosted an event today for over a hundred people who discussed alternative forms of justice.

The aim of the Not-For-Profit is to address the needs of the public, victims and ex-offenders who want to re-integrate into the community. The group said harsh sentences increase the chance of re-offending and places more stress on tax payers.

The Bridge From Prison to Community group said they hope alternative forms of justice will also improve homelessness, unemployment and mental health support.