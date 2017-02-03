2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Local connection to the Super Bowl

Posted:
Category: Canada & The World, Halton, Sports
Tags: Atlanta Falcons, general manager, super bowl, Thomas Dimitroff

If your still seeking a rooting interest for the Super Bowl, perhaps you should take a local angle and back the Atlanta Falcons. Reasons why… Atlanta Falcons General Manager Thomas Dimitroff was raised in Burlington, played high school football at M.M. Robinson and was later an OUA all-star defensive back at Guelph University.

The Ohio born, 50 year old was hired by the Falcons in 2008, but worked with the New England Patriots as their Director of College scouting for five years before that. While climbing the executive ladder, Thomas also honed his skill set with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, Dallas in the World League, the Cleveland Browns and the Detroit Lions.

Thomas’ father, Tom Dimitroff Sr. played in the CFL with the Ottawa Roughriders, he coached the Hamilton Tiger-Cats for a short stint in 1978 and later coached the Guelph Gryphons until 1983. One year later, Tom’s older brother Randy won the Vanier Cup while also playing with the Gryphons.


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Stories

css.php