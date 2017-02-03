Local connection to the Super Bowl

If your still seeking a rooting interest for the Super Bowl, perhaps you should take a local angle and back the Atlanta Falcons. Reasons why… Atlanta Falcons General Manager Thomas Dimitroff was raised in Burlington, played high school football at M.M. Robinson and was later an OUA all-star defensive back at Guelph University.

The Ohio born, 50 year old was hired by the Falcons in 2008, but worked with the New England Patriots as their Director of College scouting for five years before that. While climbing the executive ladder, Thomas also honed his skill set with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, Dallas in the World League, the Cleveland Browns and the Detroit Lions.

Thomas’ father, Tom Dimitroff Sr. played in the CFL with the Ottawa Roughriders, he coached the Hamilton Tiger-Cats for a short stint in 1978 and later coached the Guelph Gryphons until 1983. One year later, Tom’s older brother Randy won the Vanier Cup while also playing with the Gryphons.