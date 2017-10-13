Local Cirque du Soleil star

A St. Catharines man has taken an unconventional path to pursue the career of his dreams as a Cirque du Soleil performer. Now Trevor Bodogh is hoping to inspire the next generation to do the same.

Trevor is a trial-bike rider in Cirque du Soleil’s newest show Volta carrying out daring stunts on a specialized mountain bike without a seat. The 31-year-old graduated from Sheridan College with a diploma in business.

“I got a business loan in St. Catharines and I started my own stunt show company and then toured around the next five years.” And last year all of his hard work finally paid off.

Thursday dozens of representatives from dance clubs all over Ontario came to learn from the professionals at Cirque and Trevor fully encourages the next generation to run away and join the circus like he did.

You can catch Trevor’s bicycle acrobatics at Volta until November 26th in Toronto.