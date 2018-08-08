Local breweries react to the PC Government’s “Buck A Beer” campaign.

A familiar slogan is once again making the rounds in ontario.

The PC government is bringing back “Buck a Beer” Premier Doug Ford made the announcement on Tuesday.

The Progressive Conservative plan will lower the minimum price of a bottle or can of beer to $1.00 from $1.25 starting August 27. Ford says the province will offer “non-financial incentives” to brewers who lower their prices in time for labour day weekend. That includes prime spots in LCBO stores and advertising in the store magazine’s inserts. The premier says the program will not cost taxpayers anything but the move has its critics.

Outside the brewery Tuesday, people gathered to protest the buck-a-beer program and other changes made by the Ford Government. MADD Canada issued a statement against the move to lower prices, saying it can lead to increased consumption, especially among those with alcohol problems and among young people.

Ontario previously had buck-a-bottle beer. the then Liberal Government quietly hiked the minimum price in 2008, citing its “social responsibility” mandate.

The PC Government’s move is falling flat with some brewers

Britt Dixon spoke to a number of local craft brewers and none of them are embracing the new lower minimum price, saying there’s no way they could produce a beer with quality ingredients for a dollar and it will only be a small number of breweries that will be able to participate.