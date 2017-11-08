Loblaw to merge Shoppers Optimum and PC Plus loyalty cards

Starting February 1, 2018, customers at Shoppers Drug Mart or any Loblaw stores will use a unified loyalty program that will replace Optimum and PC Plus points.

The program will be called PC Optimum and can be used across Loblaw’s network of nearly 2,500 stores and e-commerce sites including Real Canadian Superstore, Atlantic Superstore, City Market, No Frills, Independent, Zehrs, Loblaws, Shoppers Drug Mart, Shoppers Home Health Care and online at Loblaw-owned Click & Collect websites, joefresh.com and beautyBoutique.ca.

The announcement comes nearly three years after the grocery giant acquired the pharmacy chain. Loblaw says the current programs have a total of 19 million members and the new integrated program will offer the best of both cards.

“The PC Optimum program will include elements of the Shoppers Optimum and PC Plus loyalty programs that Canadians love, including weekly personalized offers, the ability to redeem points for almost anything in our stores, and exclusive points-earning and points-redemption events, ” said Loblaw Companies Limited in a press release.

Members of the current Shoppers Optimum and PC Plus programs can continue to earn and redeem points on their cards until the launch of the new program when the full value of existing points will be converted to PC Optimum points.

“We know how much Canadians care about their loyalty points, so we created the PC Optimum program by listening to our customers,” said Jim Noteboom, Senior Vice President, Loyalty and Consumer Insights, Loblaw Companies Limited. “They want a single, easy-to-understand program, covering our entire assortment of food, health, beauty and apparel. Most of all, the PC Optimum program will deliver on their expectation of equal value when the programs come together, with additional options to save even more.”