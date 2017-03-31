Loaded semi-automatic rifle and $25K in drugs seized in Niagara-on-the-Lake

Two residents in Niagara-on-the-Lake are facing several criminal charges after police found a loaded firearm and thousands of dollars worth of drugs in their home.

Members of Niagara’s Guns, Gangs and Grows Unit began an investigation into the sale of drugs from a home in Niagara-on-the-Lake earlier this year.

On Thursday, police obtained a search warrant for the home. A man and woman left the house around 4:15 p.m. and were pulled over and arrested by police. The duo was in possession of a large amount money and drugs, including cocaine and heroin.

Officers executed the search warrant at the East West Line home and found a large amount of marijuana, a small marijuana grow operation and a loaded semi-automatic rifle.

In total, Niagara police seized $4,400 in cocaine, $21,115 in marijuana, $600 in heroin, and $3,330 in cash.

Alexander Sneyd, 33, and Margrette Falvo, 24, are facing a number of drug trafficking charges and one count of unauthorized possession of a firearm.