Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Loaded semi-automatic rifle and $25K in drugs seized in Niagara-on-the-Lake

Posted:
Category: Niagara
Tags: drugs, niagara, niagara on the lake, police, seized

policelights

Two residents in Niagara-on-the-Lake are facing several criminal charges after police found a loaded firearm and thousands of dollars worth of drugs in their home.

Members of Niagara’s Guns, Gangs and Grows Unit began an investigation into the sale of drugs from a home in Niagara-on-the-Lake earlier this year.

On Thursday, police obtained a search warrant for the home. A man and woman left the house around 4:15 p.m. and were pulled over and arrested by police. The duo was in possession of a large amount money and drugs, including cocaine and heroin.

Officers executed the search warrant at the East West Line home and found a large amount of marijuana, a small marijuana grow operation and a loaded semi-automatic rifle.

In total, Niagara police seized $4,400 in cocaine, $21,115 in marijuana, $600 in heroin, and $3,330 in cash.

Alexander Sneyd, 33, and Margrette Falvo, 24, are facing a number of drug trafficking charges and one count of unauthorized possession of a firearm.


LATEST STORIES

Binbrook scouts' trailer stolen from volunteer’s driveway

Loaded semi-automatic rifle and $25K in drugs seized in Niagara-on-the-Lake

Hamilton's Kia Nurse

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php