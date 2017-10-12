Loaded gun and cocaine seized from Hamilton home

Hamilton police have seized a quantity of cocaine and a loaded gun from a north end home in Hamilton.

Officers executed two search warrants Tuesday at a home and inside a vehicle on Minto Ave.

Police arrested Durim Hyseni, 25, and charged him with drive disqualified, possession of a loaded prohibited firearm, possess firearm with altered serial number, possession of firearm knowing that its possession is prohibited, and breach of firearms prohibition.

Investigators are asking anyone with information that could assist police with the investigation into this crime to contact Detective Constable Rob Young at 905-546-3885.