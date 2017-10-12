Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Loaded gun and cocaine seized from Hamilton home

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: hamilton, police, search warrant, seized

handgun

Hamilton police have seized a quantity of cocaine and a loaded gun from a north end home in Hamilton.

Officers executed two search warrants Tuesday at a home and inside a vehicle on Minto Ave.

Police arrested Durim Hyseni, 25, and charged him with drive disqualified, possession of a loaded prohibited firearm, possess firearm with altered serial number, possession of firearm knowing that its possession is prohibited, and breach of firearms prohibition.

Investigators are asking anyone with information that could assist police with the investigation into this crime to contact Detective Constable Rob Young at 905-546-3885.

cocaineseize


LATEST STORIES

Pedestrian shot in chest by pellet gun, Hamilton police investigate

Loaded gun and cocaine seized from Hamilton home

Retirement home sprinklers

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php