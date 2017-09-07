Watch CHCH Live
Living paycheque to paycheque

Posted:
Category: Ontario
Tags: canada, debt, income, money, paycheque, survey


Results of a new survey may be concerning, nearly half of the country is living paycheque to paycheque and almost a quarter of us couldn’t come up with $2000 in an emergency. This according to the Canadian payroll association study.

94% of Canadians are in debt and experts say it’s not just low income people who have trouble making ends meet.

“It doesn’t matter where you are, you can have people making minimum wage, or millions. You don’t know what goes on behind closed doors.”

Jane Blaufus is an author and business coach. She says sitting down with a financial planner is the best thing you can do. She suggests taking a look at what you’re spending and try to cut back. Eating out less and cutting back on your cable package will save you money each month.


