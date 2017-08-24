The Only Living Boy in New York is a drama directed by Marc Webb (Gifted, The Amazing Spider-Man 2). It stars Callum Turner, Kate Beckinsale, Pierce Brosnan, Cynthia Nixon and Jeff Bridges.

Thomas Webb (Callum Turner), the son of a publisher and his artistic wife, has just graduated from college and is trying to find his place in the world. Moving from his parents’ Upper West Side apartment to the Lower East Side, he befriends his neighbor W.F. (Jeff Bridges), a shambling alcoholic writer who dispenses worldly wisdom alongside healthy shots of whiskey. Thomas’ world begins to shift when he discovers that his long-married father (Pierce Brosnan) is having an affair with a seductive younger woman (Kate Beckinsale). Determined to break up the relationship, Thomas ends up sleeping with his father’s mistress, launching a chain of events that will change everything he thinks he knows about himself and his family.

Even after making the jump to big-budget blockbusters, Webb still considers relationship dramas his wheelhouse. “It doesn’t always have to be romantic. I think the way people connect to each other is the most confounding and interesting part of life, as well as the biggest struggle we have. Even in the greatest adventures, the reward ultimately is returning home.”

The Only Living Boy in New York is rated 14A.