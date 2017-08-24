2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards
THE WATCHLIST

The Only Living Boy in New York

Posted:
Category: New Releases, New Theatrical, The Watchlist
Tags: callum turner, cynthia nixon, jeff bridges, kate beckinsale, marc webb, movies, only living boy in new york, pierce brosnan, trailers


The Only Living Boy in New York is a drama directed by Marc Webb (Gifted, The Amazing Spider-Man 2). It stars Callum Turner, Kate Beckinsale, Pierce Brosnan, Cynthia Nixon and Jeff Bridges.

Thomas Webb (Callum Turner), the son of a publisher and his artistic wife, has just graduated from college and is trying to find his place in the world. Moving from his parents’ Upper West Side apartment to the Lower East Side, he befriends his neighbor W.F. (Jeff Bridges), a shambling alcoholic writer who dispenses worldly wisdom alongside healthy shots of whiskey. Thomas’ world begins to shift when he discovers that his long-married father (Pierce Brosnan) is having an affair with a seductive younger woman (Kate Beckinsale). Determined to break up the relationship, Thomas ends up sleeping with his father’s mistress, launching a chain of events that will change everything he thinks he knows about himself and his family.

Even after making the jump to big-budget blockbusters, Webb still considers relationship dramas his wheelhouse. “It doesn’t always have to be romantic. I think the way people connect to each other is the most confounding and interesting part of life, as well as the biggest struggle we have. Even in the greatest adventures, the reward ultimately is returning home.”

The Only Living Boy in New York is rated 14A.


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Posts

Good Time Good Time
All Saints All Saints

css.php