Live-saving stem cells

Stem cell transplants give a chance at life for people with otherwise incurable blood cancers

Juravinski Hospital and Cancer Centre has been a pioneer in the field and is now in a campaign to double the number of transplant beds it has.

A stem cell transplant looks like a routine blood donation. But amazing things are happening inside. Irwin Walker has been performing them since the 80s.

“It’s very strange to take something out of one body, put it in another person, nothing happens for two weeks, then suddenly the blood comes out of the bone marrow. It still seems like magic to me.”

Different types of blood cancers are treated differently.

“The common thing is they will be fatal without transplant.”

Leukemia patients need stem cells from a donor.

“What happens is, they replace the patient’s immune system. And while they’re replacing the patient’s current immune system, which is often damaged, or not working, they’re smart enough to recognize cancer cells in the patient’s body, and attack them.”

What those stem cells do in the body is amazing. They fight disease.

Cassandra Wadham now has her donor’s blood type.

“My body now makes her blood type. I was B positive and now I’m O positive.”

She was dying of leukemia in 2011, but this Friday marks five years since her remission, and she’ll be considered cured. Her donor, New Jersey mom Erika Duffy, sent in a cheek swab and joined the registry the same month doctors started looking for a match.

“She’s a lot like me. We think alike. Her kids are the same age as my oldest. We’re both sensitive, extremely caring, both work with children. It’s amazing that our lives overlapped. When we see each other we think the same, my husband says we laugh the same.”

Teresa Grace has lymphoma, so she is getting a different kind of stem cell transplant. She is attached to a machine that is extracting her blood and sorting it.

“So your red cells are heaviest, they go to the bottom, plasma is lightest so it comes to the top. And in between that is your platelets and white cells. That’s the layer we collect the stem cells from.” explained Jennifer Bartels, who is a nurse.

Teresa’s own stem cells will be stored while she gets a near fatal dose of chemotherapy. Then the stem cells are re-injected and head back to her bone marrow.

“When my stem cells come back into my body, they’ll engraft, and they’ll mimic good healthy cells, and top to toe, my cells will be pure and new. Cancer free.”

She’s a mom with two young boys, and her chances of survival are now 50/50.

“So I hope to be in the good 50. I hope for a future to be cancer free. This is my cure, that I will not have to have this again.”

Chances of success are different depending on the type of cancer, leukemia patients now have a 60% chance at a cure with a stem cell transplant. But there can also be complications, and it doesn’t always work. Lisa Hepfner will have that story tomorrow in the next installment of the series.

If you would like to donate please visit hamiltonhealth.ca/stems

