My Little Pony: The Movie is a big screen adaptation of the popular TV series My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic directed by Jayson Thiessen. The ensemble voice cast features the series’ regulars – Tara Strong, Andrea Libman, Ashleigh Ball, Tabitha St. Germain, and Cathy Weseluck – alongside Uzo Aduba, Emily Blunt, Kristin Chenoweth, Taye Diggs, Michael Peña, Zoe Saldana, Liev Schreiber, and Sia.

A dark force threatens Ponyville, and the Mane 6 – Twilight Sparkle, Applejack, Rainbow Dash, Pinkie Pie, Fluttershy, and Rarity – embark on an unforgettable journey beyond Equestria where they meet new friends and exciting challenges on a quest to use the magic of friendship to save their home.

“To me, this seemed a natural progression, with all these epic, big worlds that surround the ponies, and the way that their ensemble cast works so well together,” says director Jayson Thiessen. “From the beginning, the storytelling was so strong on the series, that I thought, someday, we could work our way up to making a story worthy of the big screen. So being able to do that now was huge.” “It felt like it was inevitable that we would get here eventually.”

My Little Pony: The Movie is rated G.