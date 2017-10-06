Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards
THE WATCHLIST

My Little Pony: The Movie

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: New Releases, New Theatrical, The Watchlist
Tags: andrea libman, ashleigh ball, cathy weseluck, emily blunt, jayson thiessen, kristin chenoweth, Liev Schreiber, Michael Pena, movies, my little pony, sia, tabitha st germain, tara strong, taye diggs, trailers, uzo aduba, Zoe Saldana


My Little Pony: The Movie is a big screen adaptation of the popular TV series My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic directed by Jayson Thiessen. The ensemble voice cast features the series’ regulars – Tara Strong, Andrea Libman, Ashleigh Ball, Tabitha St. Germain, and Cathy Weseluck – alongside Uzo Aduba, Emily Blunt, Kristin Chenoweth, Taye Diggs, Michael Peña, Zoe Saldana, Liev Schreiber, and Sia.

A dark force threatens Ponyville, and the Mane 6 – Twilight Sparkle, Applejack, Rainbow Dash, Pinkie Pie, Fluttershy, and Rarity – embark on an unforgettable journey beyond Equestria where they meet new friends and exciting challenges on a quest to use the magic of friendship to save their home.

“To me, this seemed a natural progression, with all these epic, big worlds that surround the ponies, and the way that their ensemble cast works so well together,” says director Jayson Thiessen. “From the beginning, the storytelling was so strong on the series, that I thought, someday, we could work our way up to making a story worthy of the big screen. So being able to do that now was huge.” “It felt like it was inevitable that we would get here eventually.”

My Little Pony: The Movie is rated G.


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Posts

Blade Runner 2049 Blade Runner 2049
The Mountain Between Us The Mountain Between Us

css.php