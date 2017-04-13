Little girl narrowly escapes gunfire at Arizona barber shop

Surveillance video released by Arizona police shows the terrifying moment a four-year-old girl narrowly escapes gunfire during a shooting.

The footage, released by the Chandler Police Department on Wednesday, appears to show the little girl sitting in a chair when gunfire erupted on Monday. The glass shatters behind her and she runs away from the window and out of frame of the camera.

The suspect allegedly fired at least three rounds from a firearm in the direction of a tattoo parlour where he had been involved in verbal dispute. The bullets instead struck the barber shop located next door.

Police say two of the rounds went through the front window of the barber shop, barely missing the young girl.

Local media reports the little girl only suffered minor injuries.

Both men are facing charges including aggravated assault and endangerment.