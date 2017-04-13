2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Little girl narrowly escapes gunfire at Arizona barber shop

Posted:
Category: Canada & The World
Tags: arizona, barber shop, gunfire, shooting, tattoo

Arizonashooting

Surveillance video released by Arizona police shows the terrifying moment a four-year-old girl narrowly escapes gunfire during a shooting.

The footage, released by the Chandler Police Department on Wednesday, appears to show the little girl sitting in a chair when gunfire erupted on Monday. The glass shatters behind her and she runs away from the window and out of frame of the camera.

The suspect allegedly fired at least three rounds from a firearm in the direction of a tattoo parlour where he had been involved in verbal dispute. The bullets instead struck the barber shop located next door.

Police say two of the rounds went through the front window of the barber shop, barely missing the young girl.

Local media reports the little girl only suffered minor injuries.

Both men are facing charges including aggravated assault and endangerment.


LATEST STORIES

U.S. drops 'mother of all bombs' in Afghanistan

Missing Halton woman last seen at Hamilton bar

Hamilton judge who wore Trump hat in court to face discipline hearing

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php